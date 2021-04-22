Man caught half nude in teen’s closet gets 15 years

Advertisement

A 28-year-old Texarkana man who was caught nude from the waist down in the bedroom closet of a 14-year-old girl by her mother in 2019 was sentenced this week to 15 years in prison.

Johnny Ray Shanklin pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child on Tuesday at a hearing before 5th District Judge Bill Miller. Shanklin appeared before Miller with Assistant Public Defender Sylvia Delgado. Bowie County Assistant District Attorney Katie Carter prosecuted the case.

As part of a plea bargain, Shanklin received a term of 15 years. The maximum sentence for sexual assault of a child is 20 years.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a 14-year-old girl’s mother discovered Shanklin in her daughter’s bedroom closet at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 9, 2019. The mother “detained” Shanklin until Wake Village police officers arrived to the house on Arizona Street in Wake Village, Texas.

Shanklin was nude from the waist down and was holding condoms in his hand.

Shanklin has been in jail since his arrest. When he is released from prison he will be required to register as a sex offender and must report any change in residence or employment to authorities.

Assistant District Attorney Katie Carter said the victim and her family were in support of the plea agreement between the state and defense.

