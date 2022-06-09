A Guide on Casino Deposit Methods

Advertisement

When you first sign up for any online casino, you are welcome to use 100 free spins no deposit casino Australia. After, you will be asked to deposit into your casino account. Although experienced players know just what to do, new players find it intimidating to make their first deposit. Luckily, the best casinos usually provide different ways to make your deposits, making it convenient for players to choose one that works for them.

Before making a deposit, the first thing a player should do is check the different available methods. The casino must also assure them that it is safe to share their financial information and look for reviews on issues with gambling deposits.

Like purchasing from an online store, depositing into your account is easy if you’re using a good casino. Most casinos provide the basic five deposit methods, which we will explore below.

Credit Cards and Debit Cards

One of the most popular ways to make payments online is with credit and debit cards, so it’s not surprising that they are found on any online casino site. Since most people have a credit or debit card, this is one very convenient way to make payments. The most popular bank cards found in online casinos are Visa and MasterCard. Some casino sites also feature other cards like American Express, which is rare.

Although credit and debit cards are convenient and easily accessible, there’s always the possibility of the transaction not getting accepted. Since these cards are issued by different banks worldwide, these banks have different policies on gambling transactions. So, even if your credit or debit card does not work with one site, it might be accepted at an online casino.

Players worldwide have to deal with the acceptance of their bank cards, especially if the state or region has not legalized online gambling. Remember that you can still try out your credit or debit card, as many players use this to deposit into their account. But, there will always be the possibility of the card being rejected.

E-Wallets

After credit or debit cards, players widely use e-wallets to deposit money into their casino accounts. These are electronic wallets that you can store money in, and you can spend the money online directly from your wallet or transfer it to your bank account. E-wallets are well-liked among online users because of how convenient they can be without involving your existing bank account.

One of the most popular e-wallets that you can find in online casinos is PayPal, as it is available to countries worldwide. Even with this, the use of PayPal is limited to licensed websites in regions where they are regulated, so there are a lot of casino sites that cannot offer PayPal. Even with this, there are many other popular e-wallets that casinos feature. These include:

Skrill

Neteller

ecoPayz

MuchBetter

Pay4Fun

WebMoney.

It’s important to note that some casinos don’t allow you to claim the bonus when you deposit with an e-wallet, but this depends on the casino. So you should check the terms and conditions of the reward to see if it restricts Skrill and Neteller. If you have any of these wallets and the casino also features them, it’s easy to make your first deposit.

Bank Transfer

Since everyone has a bank account, it’s common to see bank transfers offered at an online casino. You can fund your online gambling account in different ways with your existing bank account. Sometimes you need to make a wire transfer from the bank, use an e-check, direct bank transfer, or even through other platforms. Some of the other bank transfer methods include Trustly and Interac.

In some online casinos, you can also deposit with online banking. This is a speedy way to get money from your bank to the online casino account, although the methods are regional, so they depend on where you live. For example, if you stay in New Zealand and Australia, casinos in that region might offer POLi or PoliPay.

Although bank transfers are also quite accessible, they usually take longer than other deposit methods depending on the bank. You might also have to deal with fees from your bank.

Prepaid Cards

Players wary about sharing their financial information with the online casino usually go for prepaid cards and vouchers. With this deposit method, you won’t need to give your credit card information or involve your bank. To use prepaid cards, you need to buy the card or voucher from a local vendor and then use it to deposit at the casino. The card will have a particular value, which will add the same value to your casino account.

You can even purchase prepaid cards with cash, so there is no need for a bank account or credit card. One of the most popular prepaid cards supported by casinos is the Paysafecard. Other options include Neosurf, AstroPay, and Todito Cash. Ukash is a popularly used voucher system for making payments in the UK.

Cryptocurrency

As cryptocurrency has become more popular, it’s not surprising that crypto gambling has quickly become a thing. This is an excellent deposit method for online gamblers who want to remain private. The transaction is recorded on the blockchain, and no one can connect it to your name. Since it is very secure and confidential, players can rest assured when using this method to make payments.

One popular cryptocurrency used to make deposits at online casinos is Bitcoin. There is even a category of Bitcoin casinos ever since transactions with Bitcoin have become more popular. Ethereum is the second most popular and also widely used at the best casinos. Other digital currencies that you can find at online casinos include Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Ripple.

Aside from security and privacy, using cryptocurrency to gamble is known for offering speedy transactions, so instantly processing deposits. But there are also a few downsides as you might have to deal with the fluctuating value of these coins and pay fees for processing.

Choosing a Deposit Method

When choosing a deposit method, it’s essential to consider one that will be very convenient for you. You can only withdraw with the method you used to deposit at some online casinos, so it has to be something you’re familiar with. There’s also no harm in making a new account for e-wallets or cryptocurrency if you feel that it would be more convenient for you when making payments.

Also, ensure that the casino you are about to deposit at is licensed and secure so that your banking information will remain safe. You can check for the license at the bottom of the page. It’s also important to consider the deposit limits offered by the casino and other terms and conditions that they might place on their banking.