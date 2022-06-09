TAPD Police Chief Kristi Bennett Resigns

Advertisement

Current Texarkana, Ark. Police Chief Kristi Bennett has submitted a formal resignation from the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department (TAPD) that will be effective July 6th, 2022. Bennett will be returning to her hometown with her family to serve as the Police Chief of Hot Springs Village.

“It is with great sadness that we accept this resignation from Chief Bennett, but we are grateful for her years of service to our community. Her commitment to well-trained officers and staff coupled with her exceptional love for our city have made her an excellent chief. We will miss her in our organization, but we wish her the best as she continues her career” said City Manager Jay Ellington.

Chief Bennett’s tenure with TAPD began in 2005 as a patrol officer and was later promoted to the department’s Public Information Officer where she spearheaded the successful PRIDE academy program that provided much needed outreach to the community’s youth. Bennett has been recognized for her accomplishments at all levels including the TOP COP award from the National Association of Police Organizations. Bennett served as Interim Police Chief in September of 2020 before being named Chief of Police in March 2021.

“It has truly been a great honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Texarkana, Arkansas for the last 19 years. I will forever be grateful for the support of my agency, my city and the citizens of Texarkana, Arkansas.” Said Chief Bennett in her resignation letter.

The City of Texarkana will soon begin the process of seeking out candidates to fill the position of police chief.

