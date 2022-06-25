Learn everything about the best tennis maneuvers

Maybe you want to start playing tennis yourself, or maybe you bet at POINT SPREADS and want to learn a bit more about the sport. No matter your reasons, we are here to guide you through these two tennis hits.

What is a tennis backhand?

For the backhand it is very important to position the body correctly and keep distance from the net. Then the correct position is to turn sideways with the shoulder pointing towards the net. It is important to make sure that the weight of the body is mainly balanced in the hind leg when you hit the ball.

Placing your feet correctly is the key, and it’s almost the same as on the forehand. However, there are a few differences, these are:

With hard hits, the forelegs are crossed to provide more balance.

In limited situations, the front foot should be sideways, almost exaggerated. This does not allow the body to rotate, making a comeback impossible.

The backhand is only used when the feet are facing forward as the ball comes directly towards the body and there is not enough time to move for a forehand.

The grip for performing a backhand stroke is the eastern backhand grip, for both top spins and flat strokes. The advantage of this grip is that it transfers the weight optimally. However, the downside is that one must perform a different type of shot after.

To perform a tennis backhand correctly, you need to follow a few steps, these are:

For the waiting position, the body must have a slight sloping forward and the eastern backhand grip is used.

The second step is to move the racket behind the body. In addition, one should place the body sideways the moment one hit the ball.

Just as the racket hits the ball, the racket must move from behind to strike forward with a slight upward turn.

Finally, the final touch to the tennis backhand is to push the weight of the body forward, thus hitting the ball more aggressively.

What is a tennis volley?

A volley is a stroke in which the tennis player hits the ball before it bounces on the ground. Usually, players hit a volley when they are close to the net. But the tennis player can also do it further back, in the middle of the court or even near the baseline. Today we will tell you how to hit a perfect volleyball in tennis. Among the tennis players who stand out for their excellent volleys are Feliciano López from Spain, the Frenchman Wilfried Tsonga, and the amazing player Roger Federer. The Spanish tennis player, López, stands out for his remarkable left wrist, which has gotten him out of a tricky situation on more than one occasion. It’s a style of play that consists of serve and volley, which is incredibly good, especially backhand.

There are several different types of volleys, depending on how the ball hits you and how you hit it:

The blocking volley : This is a type of volley where the ball is difficult to reach. They are usually balls that pass very close to the net and force the other player to react quickly. The racket must be placed just in front of the body to block the ball with a fixed wrist. Through the movements the player makes with their hand, the ball will change direction.

The accurate volleyball : This is the type of volley where the ball to the opponent reaches a medium or high height over the net. In this case, it gives the player time to get close to the ball to hit it with comfort and power to clear an accurate shot. We can divide these into short and long-distance volleys.

The recovery volley: Those that allow you to “recover” the ball in any round that takes you to a difficult position. This stroke forces the opponent to put another ball on the field to win the point. These are the balls that reach too low (to your feet), are far away or when the opponent gets a perfect shot.

How to perform a perfect volley

To hit a perfect volley, we must divide the shot into different phases, where the most important thing is that the racket should be in front of the body in an elevated position and held with both hands:

Standing position : with the feet in front of the net, the knees slightly bent, the racket is held in a fist with the dominant hand. The non-dominant hand should hold the neck of the racket. The head of the racket is slightly tilted upwards, and the hands are kept in front of the body.

Preparation and shoulder rotation: The stroke is performed in the middle of the turn. The racket is still held with the dominant hand, and the fist must point towards the foot. Now it is important to keep the weight on the left foot.

Hit : In front of the body, with the arm stretched towards the ball. The weight of the body goes over to the front leg and goes towards the blow. For those who use the right hand, it becomes the left leg, and for those with the left hand, it becomes the right leg.

The stroke : With the body weight entirely on the opposite leg, the arm moves forward in the same direction as the ball.

In short, you hit the ball by moving your foot to the opposite side from where the ball is going to hit. Then you must let the racket move a little backwards to hit the ball forward and from top to bottom. In addition, try not to hit with more force than the ball already has in it and without bending the wrist.

