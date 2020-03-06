Advertisement

The Hope Evening Lions Club will be sponsoring the 4th Annual Jonquil Festival 5K Run/Walk. The race will begin at 7:30 am at the intersection of Hwy 195 and Hwy 278 at Historic Washington State Park.

The event will be part of the festivities of the 52nd Annual Jonquil Festival.

The entry cost is $25 per runner, which includes a T-shirt. Registration the day of the race will be $30. Proceeds from the run will go to support the Hope Evening Lions Club Scholarship Fund and Shakespeare in the Park put on by Historic Washington State Park.

You can register online or download a registration form at https://runsignup.com/Race/AR/Washington/JonquilFestival5K.

Awards will be given to overall male and female candidates. Registration begins at 6:30 am on Saturday, March 21.