1st Division Superior Ratings for Arkansas High Razorback Band

Advertisement

The Arkansas High School Razorback band received a Sweepstakes award at the Pleasant Grove Invitational Concert Band Contest on Thursday, February 27. The Sweepstakes Award represents 1st Division Superior ratings from all of the judges in the concert and sight-reading contest.

Additionally, the Arkansas High School band received straight First Division ratings at the Hope Invitational Concert Band Festival at Hempstead Hall on the University of Arkansas at Hope campus. The band received awards for 1st Division Superior ratings in concert and in sight-reading for their performance on Saturday, February 29.

