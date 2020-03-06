Four arrested in robbery shooting prank

Advertisement

Four teens are in custody after allegedly faking a shooting and robbery Thursday night.

According to Texarkana, Texas Police, 18-year-old Aaron Meeks decided it would be funny to have his friends shoot him during a staged robbery – and record his unsuspecting girlfriend’s reaction to all of this for his YouTube channel. They were apparently so convincing (complete with fake blood on his shirt) that his girlfriend ran off and frantically tried to find someone to call 911 for her. She thought he’d really been shot and could be dying – obviously, he needed immediate help. An ambulance crew and several officers dropped everything when the call came in and rushed to the scene – only to eventually discover that it had all been an elaborate hoax after Meeks and the “robbers” were found walking together a few blocks away. They told police that the guns the girlfriend had seen and heard were actually CO2 BB guns that sounded real when fired.

Along with Meeks, police arrested Kevin Blow, Jacoby Johnson, Landon Nelson, and Kobe Webster for Creating a False Alarm and taken to the Bi-State Jail. The bond for each of them has been set at $5,000.

