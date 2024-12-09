A&M-Texarkana and Texarkana Arkansas School District Forge New Guaranteed Admissions Partnership

Sponsor

Officials from Texas A&M University-Texarkana (A&M-Texarkana) and the Texarkana Arkansas School District (TASD) recently gathered on the A&M-Texarkana campus to announce a transformative partnership to introduce the Direct Admissions Program (DAP). This is the first guaranteed admissions partnership established of this type between A&M-Texarkana and a school district.

Dr. Venus Lillis, Associate Vice President for Enrollment & Student Engagement for A&M-Texarkana, explained that the Direct Admissions Program (DAP) is a student-focused initiative that eliminates barriers to admission, providing students with a streamlined process and quick feedback on scholarship eligibility to support their success. Texarkana Arkansas High School 2025 graduating seniors who meet the criteria are guaranteed admission into Texas A&M University-Texarkana.

“We are pleased to announce a new partnership with the Texarkana Arkansas School District (TASD) to launch the innovative Direct Admissions Program,” said Dr. Ross Alexander, President of Texas A&M University-Texarkana. “This pioneering initiative will provide TASD graduates with a streamlined pathway to higher education, facilitating their seamless transition into undergraduate studies at A&M-Texarkana. The Direct Admissions Program exemplifies the strong collaborative relationship between our institutions and exemplifies our shared commitment to advancing student success.”

“The partnership underscores the commitment of A&M-Texarkana and TASD to enhance access to higher education, fostering a culture where more students see college not only as possible but as an achievable next step in their journey,” said Dr. Lloyd Jackson, TASD Superintendent. By offering direct admission to A&M-Texarkana, the DAP reduces the barriers that often discourage students from pursuing college. “College admission is an exciting milestone, but it can also feel overwhelming for many students,” said Johnny Arnold, Arkansas High School Principal. “Through the Direct Admissions Program, we’re removing obstacles, boosting confidence, and showing students that college is within their reach.”

The benefits of the partnership are available immediately and may be used for the Fall 2025 semester. For additional information about taking advantage of this partnership, please email admissions@tamut.edu.

