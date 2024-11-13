A&M-Texarkana and Texarkana Chamber of Commerce Form New Academic Partnership

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Texarkana, USA Chamber of Commerce have entered a new academic partnership that will allow Chamber employees as well as the employees of Chamber members to take courses at the university with reduced tuition prices. The partnership was officially launched on November 4, 2024, with the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the A&M-Texarkana campus.

“We are excited to announce our new academic partnership with the Texarkana, USA Chamber of Commerce,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “For nearly 120 years they have partnered with local businesses, organizations, and professionals to build a stronger community. This new partnership provides a benefit not just to Chamber employees, but to the employees of every business that is a member of the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce. We look forward to working with the Chamber as we all work to build a better, stronger Texarkana.”

Dr. Robin Hickerson, the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce’s newly appointed CEO, was on campus for the recent signing ceremony. “Signing the MOU with TAMUT was my first official act as president and CEO. I can think of no better way to start this next chapter in the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce than to strengthen the relationship with one of our most valuable partners,” said Hickerson. “The discounted tuition rate is a game-changer, not only for our employees, but also for more than 600 companies, industry partners, small businesses, non-profits, and individuals who are Chamber members. The ripple effects of this agreement between the Chamber and TAMUT will have a profoundly positive impact on the citizens of Texarkana, USA for generations to come. The entire Chamber family is incredibly thankful for Dr. Ross Alexander’s visionary leadership and for the opportunity to participate in the educational opportunities available to us through TAMUT.”

Under the terms of the new partnership all full-time employees of the Chamber of Commerce and its members will receive a tuition discount on all undergraduate, graduate, certificate, or micro-credential programs delivered in-person, online, or through a hybrid format. The agreement also waives the standard application fee. In addition to the tuition discount, any eligible employee who is a new student at the university will receive the First Flight Scholarship, which gives the new student their first class free if they are enrolled in at least 6 hours at the undergraduate or graduate level.

The benefits of the partnership are available immediately and may be used for the upcoming Spring 2025 semester. Employees wishing to take advantage of the new partnership must meet the admissions standards of the program to which they apply and must remain in good academic standing. For additional information about this and additional academic partnerships please visit the university website at www.tamut.edu/partnerships.

