A&M-Texarkana Veterans Services Center Wins 2024 Texas Veterans Commission’s Education Excellence Gold Award

The Veterans Services Center at Texas A&M University-Texarkana was recently awarded the 2024 Texas Veterans Commission’s Education Excellence Recognition Award for the third consecutive year.

The award is presented to colleges and universities that provide exceptional support and resources for student veterans and veteran-connected students. The award is broken down into three levels- gold, silver, and bronze and is awarded based on the level of services provided. A dedicated space to meet and study, priority registration, academic advising, access to computers and other resources, and work study opportunities are some of the factors considered when presenting the awards. Texas A&M University-Texarkana received the Silver Award in 2022 but was awarded the Gold Award for 2023 and 2024.

The Veterans Services Center at A&M-Texarkana is located on the first floor of the Building for Academic and Student Services, and provides a large, comfortable space for students to gather, hold events and use computer workstations for their classwork. There is also a private study area that provides a quiet place to study or work on group projects. The center also provides light snacks for military-associated students. The veterans Services Center at Texas A&M University-Texarkana is run by manager Robert Hernandez, a 30-year Veteran of the United States Air Force.

“It is an honor to be able to continue serving our nation’s warriors here in the TAMUT Veteran Services Center,” said Hernandez. “The transition from the military to civilian life can be challenging, even more so when you try to transition to college. We will work with both the Veteran as well as family members to help them find the right degree that will get them where they want to go in life. So, from admission to the university to the graduation stage and everything in between, that is what we do here in the Veteran Services Center.”

“Our Veterans Services Center does an excellent job assisting our student veterans and military-associated students,” said Dr. Ross Alexander, A&M-Texarkana President. “We are fortunate to have such an amazing space and dedicated staff to serve our community of student veterans. This award is a testament to the university’s commitment to helping the students who have served their country.”

For additional information on the Veterans Services Center at Texas A&M University-Texarkana contact Robert Hernandez at 903.223.3167 or rhernandez@tamut.edu.

