Three THS Athletes Chosen as THSCA Academic All-State Recipients

The Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) has selected three Texas High School athletes as 2024-25 Academic All-State Recipients. Max Likins was named to the 1st Team in Cross Country, Carlyn Clack was selected to the 2nd Team in Volleyball, and Kyndal Lee earned Honorable Mention in Volleyball.

Coaches for each team nominated senior athletes based on their leadership, as reflected in their academic performance, with a minimum GPA of 92 out of 100. The THSCA then reviewed these nominations, taking into account factors such as class rank and SAT/ACT scores. All-State recipients were selected through a points-based system.

Texas High Athletic Director Gerry Stanford shared his thoughts on the student-athlete recipients, saying, “Success isn’t just about what you accomplish on the field, but also in the classroom. Earning a spot on the THSCA Academic All-State team is a testament to dedication, discipline, and hard work in both sports and academics. It shows that true champions are not just defined by athletic ability but by their commitment to excellence in all aspects of life.”

The Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) is the largest coaches’ association in the United States, with over 27,000 members. It serves as the principal advocate and leadership organization for high school coaches in Texas.

