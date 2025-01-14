Apply Now for the Hope Collegiate Academy High School at UA Hope

Sponsor

The application to apply for the Hope Collegiate Academy is now open. The deadline to apply is Monday, June 2, 2025. Students who will be entering the 10th grade can apply to the academy. Students must be enrolled or be eligible to become enrolled as a Hope Public School District student and meet the collegiate academy entrance requirements to attend. The academy is a public school that is free of charge and is located on the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana’s Hope campus.

The Hope Collegiate Academy is a partnership between the Hope Public School District and the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. The academy provides students with a three-year curriculum that allows them the opportunity to complete a high school diploma and an associate degree simultaneously. Since its inception, the collegiate academy has had a 100% graduation rate and saves students an average of $19,738 compared to the first two years at an Arkansas public four-year university.

To schedule an ACCUPLACER test, visit https://www.uaht.edu/admissions/testing.php, call 870-722-8247, or contact Rachel Holt, Career Coach on the Hope High School campus, at rachel.holt@uaht.edu. Acceptable test scores are due by Monday, June 2, 2025.

To apply, visit https://www.uaht.edu/academics/hope-collegiate-academy.php.



For questions about eligibility or a paper application, contact Mikki Curtis, Dean of Secondary Programs, at mikki.curtis@uaht.edu or 870-722-8133.

