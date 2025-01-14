A&M-Texarkana Athletes Earn High Marks for Fall 2024 Semester

Sponsor

The Texas A&M University-Texarkana athletic department recently announced that ten different teams compiled semester GPA’s higher than 3.0 for the Fall 2024 semester, helping the athletic department to boast an overall 3.14 GPA for all sports during the fall term.

The Eagles women’s tennis team led all sports with a team GPA of 3.66. The softball team was next with a GPA of 3.62, while the new beach volleyball team compiled a 3.58 and men’s tennis earned a 3.54. The other sports with better than a 3.0 GPA for the term were the indoor volleyball team with a 3.29, men’s and women’s soccer with identical 3.24 GPAs, women’s cross country at 3.19, baseball at 3.16, and the women’s basketball team which earned a 3.11.

In addition to the impressive team academic standing there were 40 student athletes who earned perfect 4.0 GPAs for the fall 2024 semester. Leading the count in perfect GPAs were the men’s soccer team with nine student athletes, while baseball and softball had eight 4.0 GPAs respectively.



About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

Texas A&M University-Texarkana competes as a member of the NAIA’s Red River Athletic Conference. The university’s 347 student athletes participate in 15 intercollegiate sports including men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, softball, men’s and women’s cross country, indoor volleyball, beach volleyball, competitive cheerleading, competitive dance, and esports.

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research and service.

