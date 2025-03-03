Apply Now for the UA Hope Campus Licensed Practical Nursing Program

Sponsor

The application for admission to the Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) Program at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana’s Hope campus is now open. Students can apply online at uaht.edu from March 1 to May 1, 2025. The deadline for application is May 1, 2025, by 4:30 p.m.

The LPN program is a full-time, 11-month, selective admission program leading to a Technical Certificate in Practical Nursing. The program prepares students for licensure through the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-PN) and meets the requirements for accreditation by the Arkansas State Board of Nursing.

Accepted applicants will begin the program on May 30, 2025. Interested students should contact an advisor today for admission criteria.

For more information, please call the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Health Professions Department at 870-722-8289.

