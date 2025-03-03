Jury Gives Ex-Batting Coach 20 Years For Misconduct With Teen Girls

Sponsor

NEW BOSTON, Texas–A Texarkana man who sent hundreds of sexually oriented messages and touched female teen athletes inappropriately while giving them so-called batting lessons, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday by a Bowie County jury.

Matthew Lynn Riddle, 36, was convicted Thursday by a jury of five men and seven women of two counts of sexual grooming of a child and a single count of online solicitation of a minor. Friday, the jury heard additional testimony regarding the punishment Riddle should receive.

First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp told TXK Today on Friday that the jury sentenced Riddle to a maximum 20-year term for online solicitation and two maximum 10-year terms on each of the two counts of child grooming.

“The Bowie County District Attorney’s Office appreciates this jury and their recognition and consideration of trauma caused by the defendant to the victims and their families, and for their imposition of the maximum sentence allowable under the law,” Crisp said. “Sadly, the psychological consequences are all too common for the victims of these crimes, and no sentence can return these victims to who they were before Riddle’s criminal actions occurred.”

Riddle’s convictions may be the first in the Lone Star State under the child grooming statute, which was enacted by lawmakers in 2023.

“As far as our office knows, Matthew Riddle’s jury trial was the first in Texas under the new Child Grooming statute,” Crisp said. “It is the sincerest hope, for all of us in law enforcement, that the successful prosecution of an offender under this statute will encourage other victims of online solicitation and child grooming to come forward.”

“This verdict demonstrates that Texas values not only prosecution, but prevention of the sexual abuse and exploitation of our children,” Crisp added.

Riddle was also ordered to pay maximum $10,000 fines on each count for a total fine of $30,000. Upon release from prison, Riddle may be required to register as a sex offender.

During the trial, Sgt. Dakota Easley testified that Riddle had claimed to be a combat veteran and former Air Force investigator. An investigator with the Air Force testified that Riddle had never been in any combat situation and that his claim to such a record is considered stolen valor.

Riddle had access to his victims through his wife’s former job as an area high school softball coach. Her teaching license has been suspended and she did not testify at Riddle’s trial.

During the trial the jury heard testimony about how Riddle would message girls constantly and become upset if they didn’t immediately reply – even when they were in class. Riddle sent invitations to come to his home while he was showering and to watch movies, according to court records.

Riddle’s text messages to the girl’s often referenced their underwear, their buttocks, their choice of clothing and at times included sexually oriented videos, records show. Riddle was found to have specifically used the internet to solicit a sexual encounter with one of the teen victims.

Investigators said that when Riddle made statements in text messages such as “I’m jumpin’ in the shower if you need me, come get me,” he was letting a 14-year-old girl know he was naked, inviting her to a place where he was unclothed, and testing her interest in him.

Riddle’s current spouse – who lost her job as a high school softball coach when allegations against Riddle came to light – is his fifth wife and she is expecting a child in the spring, records show.

Riddle has three other children with three other women and is more than $54,000 behind in child support, according to a notice from the state.

“Each of the defendant’s former wives were manipulated, used, cheated on, gaslit, and at various times, abandoned by the defendant,” the state’s notice states. “The defendant is a master manipulator and a compulsive liar.”

Last month Riddle’s $200,000 bond was revoked by 202nd District Judge John Tidwell on a motion from Crisp. Judge Tidwell found that Riddle had violated the conditions of his bond by associating with a known felon.

Crisp expressed her thanks to the Texarkana Texas Police Dept., Texarkana Ark. Police Dept., Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center and to the entire team at the Bowie County District Attorney’s Office for their work on the case.

Crisp and Assistant District Attorney Bradley Akins represented the state at trial. Riddle was represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office.