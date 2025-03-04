Texarkana Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Hillary Cloud as Director of Business Retention & Expansion & Workforce Development

Sponsor

The Texarkana Chamber of Commerce is pleased to welcome Hillary Cloud as the new Director of Business Retention & Expansion & Workforce Development. In this key role, Hillary will work closely with local businesses, economic development organizations, and community stakeholders to strengthen workforce initiatives and drive business growth in the region.

Hillary brings a diverse background in leadership, community outreach, and program development to the Chamber. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Mississippi College and is a USSF National C License holder. Her experience as a former college athlete and coach has honed her exceptional teamwork and leadership skills, making her an asset to the Texarkana business community.

Most recently, Hillary served as the Community Outreach Development lead at Leadership Texarkana, where she enhanced the organization’s social media presence, built strong community relationships, and supported local program initiatives. She also previously served as an Executive Assistant, managing daily operations and driving recruitment efforts for the Leadership Texarkana program.

“We are excited to have Hillary join our team,” said Robin Hickerson, President & CEO of the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce. “Her passion for community engagement and her ability to develop strong partnerships will be invaluable as we work to support local businesses and strengthen workforce development.”

Tammy Waters, Chair of the Board of Directors, added, “Hillary’s expertise and dedication to fostering strong community ties will be a tremendous asset to our region. We look forward to seeing the positive impact she will make in driving workforce initiatives and helping businesses thrive.”

The Chamber, along with our Economic Development Committee (EDC), is committed to closing the gap in becoming a work-ready community in both Miller and Bowie County. Hillary’s leadership in this role will be instrumental in advancing this mission and fostering economic growth in the region.

Please welcome Hillary Cloud to the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce team!

