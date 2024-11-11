Apply Now For UA Hope-Texarkana Foundation Scholarships

Sponsor

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Foundation provides over 125 privately funded scholarships to UAHT students in all areas of study. The deadline to apply for Foundation scholarships is Monday, March 17, 2025. To apply, visit https://forms.office.com/r/Nkxsyd3YvP. Students will be considered for all Foundation scholarships, especially those most aligned with their career and academic goals.

UAHT Foundation scholarships are funded by the contributions of businesses, non-profit entities, and individuals. They are awarded to students who meet the criteria established by the scholarship donors.

Registration for spring classes is also open now through January 10.

For more information about Foundation scholarships or to register for classes, call 870-722-8174 or email leigh.quillin@uaht.edu.

