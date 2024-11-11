Sex Offender On Probation Facing New Charges Involving Texarkana Girl

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man currently serving a 10-year term of felony probation in Miller County, Ark., for sexually abusing a 7-year-old boy was arrested last week after being caught in a car with a nude 13-year-old girl in Texarkana, Texas.

Tyjae Jamar Clark, 30, was allegedly parked in front of the girl’s house in Texarkana, Texas, when her mother came outside and confronted him on Nov. 4, according to a probable cause affidavit. Clark allegedly “kicked” the girl — who was nude — out of his car and the mother reported his license plate number to police.

Officers spotted Clark driving the same car that night in Wake Village, Texas, and pulled him over. Clark fled on foot but, with the help of a police canine, he was taken into custody.

Phone records allegedly show that Clark was aware of the girl’s age but asked her for sex and sexually explicit photos anyway. Clark has been charged in Bowie County with misdemeanor evading arrest, aggravated sexual assault of a child, online solicitation of a minor and possession of child pornography, booking records show.

If convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Clark faces five to 99 years or life in prison in Texas.

Clark’s bonds on the charges in Bowie County total $410,000 and he is currently being held in the Bowie County jail.

Clark’s legal troubles don’t end there. He was placed on a 10-year probation in February 2020 for second-degree sexual assault in Miller County, Ark. According to the Texas sex offender database, Clark’s misconduct involved a 7-year-old boy and he is required to register as a sex offender for life.

If Arkansas-side prosecutors file a motion to revoke his probation based on the new charges in Texas, Clark could be ordered to serve up to 20 years in prison in Arkansas.