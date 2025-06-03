Arkansas Career Pathways Initiative: Helping Parents Achieve Educational and Career Goals

Sponsor

For Arkansas parents looking to further their education or job training, the Arkansas Career Pathways Initiative Program at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) offers valuable support. Designed to assist modest-income parents, this program provides the resources necessary to gain workplace skills and attain economic self-sufficiency.

Through the Career Pathways program, participants can pursue a Two-Year Degree or Certification in one of over 50 programs available at UAHT. Whether seeking advancement in a current job or entering a new career field, this initiative helps parents achieve their goals with tailored assistance.

The program offers comprehensive support specifically designed for parents pursuing higher education, including:

Educational Expense Assistance to ease financial burdens

to ease financial burdens Student Support Services to guide learners through their academic journey

to guide learners through their academic journey Guidance & Counseling for personal and career development

Parents do not have to navigate their education and career paths alone—Career Pathways is here to help.

To begin the application process, visit https://arpathways.com/

For additional information, contact: Sonya Thomas, Director – 870-722-8527 | sonya.thomas@uaht.edu Genita Harris, Counselor – 870-722-8159 | genita.harris@uaht.edu