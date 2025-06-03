Texarkana ISD Student Lighthouse Team Leads Community Service Project Supporting Local Needs

Sponsor

On Saturday, May 17, Texarkana Independent School District’s Student Lighthouse Team hosted a powerful community service initiative at Mission Texarkana. The event, which ran from 9:00 a.m. to noon, brought together students, staff, families, and local leaders to serve individuals and families facing food insecurity and homelessness.

This year’s project was the result of months of planning and student-led collaboration. Under the theme “Helping Hands: Working Together for a Better Community,” students collected over 13,000 essential items and raised $9,010 for local organizations. Donations included hygiene products, canned goods, flashlights, and more. These contributions will directly support the missions of Mission Texarkana, East Texas Food Bank, Harvest Texarkana, and Randy Sams’ Outreach Shelter.

During the event, student leaders distributed blessing bags and shared fellowship and resources with community members. As part of the service effort, each of the four partner organizations received a donation of $2,252.50.

“This project is a shining example of student leadership in action,” said Elodia Witterstaetter, Director of the 21st Century Community Learning Centers and District Student Lighthouse Coordinator. “Our students have demonstrated dedication, empathy, and teamwork throughout this journey.”

Special thanks were extended to local businesses and organizations including Cracker Barrel for providing breakfast, and Texarkana Reformed Baptist Church for donating lunch. The event was also attended by city leaders, including Mayor Bob Bruggeman, who showed support for the district’s continued investment in youth leadership and community engagement.

Texarkana ISD remains committed to cultivating servant leadership and empowering students to make meaningful contributions to their communities.

