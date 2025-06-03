Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

Dan Roddy McClure, age 92, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. McClure was born on January 20, 1933, in Garland City, Arkansas, and spent most of his life in Texarkana. He was retired from the Union Pacific Railroad and was a member of Highland Church of Christ. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served his country during the Korean War. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many. He was a man of integrity, and his word was his bond. Dan never shied away from sharing his opinion, and you never had to wonder where he stood on any subject. His honesty and conviction were cornerstones of his character.

He was also an outdoorsman at heart who found great joy in the simple pleasures of nature. He loved fishing, watching the birds, and especially feeding the hummingbirds that visited his yard. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dan Henry McClure and Oberia McClure, and his sister, Norma Davis.

He is survived by his wife, of forty-eight years, Becky McClure of Texarkana, Arkansas; his daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Ben Hurst of Sherwood, Arkansas; his son, Rodney McClure of Texarkana, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Logan Hurst and his wife, Cami; Shelby Clark and her husband, Colton; Kennedy Hurst and Kaden Hurst; three great- grandchildren; Braxton Clark, Tate Hurst and Marshall Clark and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, June 2, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Chris Hooten officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. on Monday.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks, Texarkana, Texas 75503.