Texarkana Couple Faces Felony Charges After 14 Cats Found Dead or Dying in Abandoned Duplex

A Texarkana, Texas couple is being held on $200,000 bail each after allegedly abandoning 14 cats and kittens without food or water in a duplex, resulting in the deaths of all the animals.

Coty Nipper, 40, and Rebecca Cummings, 37, were charged with felony animal cruelty following the discovery at a residence in the 2100 block of Magnolia, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.

The couple was reportedly evicted from the property on Jan. 23, leaving behind 11 adult cats and a litter of three kittens. Animal control officers were called to the scene on Feb. 10 after the property owner received complaints from neighbors about a strong odor.

When officers arrived, they observed cats in the windows, flies gathered around window sills and detected a powerful stench. According to the affidavit, animal waste was piled so high against the front door that officers had difficulty entering. The ammonia smell from cat urine was so intense that responding officers required respirators.

Inside the duplex, officers discovered one deceased adult cat in the living room covered with flies and fleas, and three dead kittens “in the couch.” The remaining 10 cats were so severely emaciated from lack of food and water that a veterinarian had to euthanize all of them.

If convicted, Nipper and Cummings face two to ten years in prison. The case has been assigned to 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison.

Nipper is being represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office. An attorney of record was not listed for Cummings as of Tuesday.