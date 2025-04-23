Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership Awards $150,000 to Arkansas Coalition Partnership Empowerment (COPE) Initiative Awardees

Sponsor

The Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership (ARORP) presented $150,000 to six Arkansas Coalition Partnership Empowerment (COPE) initiative awardees today during a press conference at the Association of Arkansas Counties in Little Rock, Ark.

Each of these coalitions has received $25,000 from ARORP to attend a personalized training with CADCA that strengthens, develops and prepares them for the rigorous federal Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program grant application in 2026. Every coalition that is selected for the DFC grant will receive $125,000 annually for five years, bringing $625,000 back to the state.

“With this funding, these coalitions are given the proper tools to succeed in building a Drug-Free Community,” said Tenesha Barnes, deputy director for the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership. “We are proud to get to play a part in their journey, and we look forward to seeing all the ways in which the CADCA program supports them in the coming months.”

Selected coalitions include:

● I BEAT That Empowerment Movement; Little Rock, Ark.; Pulaski County

● Changing Hearts and Navigating Great Endings (C.H.A.N.G.E.); England, Ark.; Lonoke County

● Cleburne County Health Coalition; Heber Springs, Ark.; Cleburne County

● Where You Are Inc.; Texarkana, Ark.; Miller County

● Bridge 2 Success; Little Rock, Ark.; Pulaski County

● Freshly Renewed Transitional Treatment; Little Rock, Ark.; Pulaski County

Barnes was joined at the event today by Kirk Lane, director for ARORP; Mark Hayes, executive director for the Arkansas Municipal League; Colin Jorgensen, litigation counsel for the Association of Arkansas Counties; and representatives from each of the six coalitions.

ARORP is highly involved in various prevention efforts. In 2024, ARORP launched its ReviveAR app on all app stores. The app provides a variety of free, easy-to-use recovery resources to users, including local treatment, recovery and family support options.

For more information about the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership, the COPE initiative and CADCA, visit ARORP.org.

About the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership

The Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership (ARORP), an initiative of the Arkansas Municipal League and the Association of Arkansas Counties, represents an unprecedented united front between the representatives of local government to abate the loss of life caused by the opioid epidemic in Arkansas communities. The Partnership oversees the strategic disbursement of opioid settlement dollars at the city and county levels and works to reduce overdose deaths through prevention, treatment, enforcement and recovery. ARORP’s message is simple: be bold, stand together and commit to abating opioid misuse and addiction in Arkansas. To learn

more and submit a request for funding, visit ARORP.org.



About the Drug-Free Communities Program

Created in 1997, the Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program funds community-based coalitions that engage multiple sectors of the community to prevent youth substance use. Recognizing that local problems need local solutions, DFC-funded coalitions engage multiple sectors of the community and employ a variety of environmental strategies to address local substance use problems. DFCs involve local communities in finding solutions and also helps youth at risk for substance use recognize the majority of our nation’s youth choose not to use substances. As demonstrated by independent evaluations, the DFC Support Program significantly reduces substance use amongst youth, the target population.



About CADCA

CADCA is the premier prevention association equipping coalitions with tools, knowledge and support to create positive change in their communities. CADCA’s vision is safer, healthier and stronger communities everywhere. Through our work, we have built a network of more than 7,000 coalitions across the United States and over 28 countries. At the core of CADCA’s creation is the belief in the effectiveness and efficiency of local coalitions as catalysts for drug-free communities globally, combating substance misuse through the implementation of comprehensive strategies for community change.