Grand Opening for Grady T. Wallace Soccer Complex

The City of Texarkana, Texas, in collaboration with the Parks and Recreation Department and the Texarkana Soccer Association, is proud to announce the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the newly upgraded Grady T. Wallace Soccer Complex on Saturday, April 26th at 10:00 a.m..

The long-awaited transformation of two beloved local sports facilities—Swanger Baseball Complex and Grady T. Wallace Soccer Complex—has been a dream decades in the making. That vision began to take shape in the summer of 2023 when the City partnered with MTG Engineering and Symmetry Sports Construction to bring the vision to life. Following the approval of bond funding, construction officially kicked off in July 2024.

For Robby Robertson, Director of Parks and Recreation, the occasion is a deeply meaningful milestone more than 20 years in the making.

“We are thrilled to see the hard work of so many pay off and see these upgrades come to completion,” said Robertson. “It has been many years in the making, and we look forward to having these complexes carry on memories for generations to come.”

The revitalized Grady T. Wallace Soccer Complex now features a brand-new, fully turfed field equipped to host games for teams of all sizes—from youth leagues to adult tournaments. Additional enhancements include fresh sod on surrounding fields, newly paved sidewalks, an upgraded entrance, and renovated restrooms and concession areas, all designed to improve the experience for players and fans alike.

The soccer complex officially reopened in early April and has already welcomed teams of all ages for games and tournaments. The program will include a few brief remarks as well as a first kick from a local youth athlete. The Texarkana Soccer Association will have bounce houses, dunking booths, and will be serving up free hot dogs to guests and teams throughout the day on Saturday.

For more information, contact Communications Manager Brooke Stone at (903) 798-3901 or brooke.stone@texarkanatexas.gov