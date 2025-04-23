Food Bank Tees Off to Fight Hunger

Sponsor

Harvest Regional Food Bank will host its annual Drive Out Hunger Golf Tournament, Monday, May 19th at Northridge Country Club in Texarkana. Participants will enjoy a day of fun on the green to help fight food insecurity in southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas. All the proceeds from this event support hunger relief programs at Harvest Regional Food Bank.

The event comes at an important time, according to Camille Wrinkle, CEO of Harvest Regional Food Bank. “With the rising cost of food, more low-income neighbors are struggling to put food on their table, especially families with children who may not have access to school-provided meals over the summer.”

Harvest Regional Food Bank is Feeding America’s primary hunger relief provider for Bowie County, TX, along with 9 counties in southwest Arkansas, distributing food to approximately 100 partner churches, shelters, and healthcare partners. In more rural and underserved areas, the Food Bank serves food-insecure communities directly, with over 35 Mobile Pantry distributions. Harvest Regional Food Bank addresses childhood and family hunger through our backpack food and school pantry programs on over 40 primary, high school, and college campuses and serves neighbors aged 55 and over through our Senior Food Box program.

Visit hrfb.org/golf to secure your sponsorship or team. For more information, call (870)774-1398 or email development@hrfb.org.

Harvest Regional Food Bank

Harvest Regional Food Bank is the Feeding America food bank serving Bowie County, TX, as well as Miller, Lafayette, Hempstead, Little River, Sevier, Howard, Pike, Nevada, and Columbia Counties, in southwest Arkansas. Our mission is to eliminate hunger through food distribution, education, and advocacy. Formed in 1989 as a local food rescue organization, Harvest Regional Food Bank now serves as the area’s primary hunger relief provider, distributing nearly 4 million pounds of food in 2024 to approximately 100 partner churches, shelters, and healthcare partners. In more rural and underserved areas, the Food Bank serves food-insecure communities directly, with over 35 Mobile Pantry distributions. Harvest Regional Food Bank addresses childhood and family hunger through our backpack food and school pantry programs on over 40 primary, high school, and college campuses and also serves neighbors aged 55 and over through our Senior Food Box program. More information can be found at www.harvestregionalfoodbank.org or by following us on Facebook at facebook.com/harvesttxk

