Ashdown DI Teams Prepare to Compete on the Global Stage in Kansas City

Two exceptional Destination Imagination (DI) teams from Ashdown have secured a coveted spot at the upcoming Global Finals in Kansas City, Missouri. This achievement highlights the creativity, innovation, and teamwork demonstrated by these talented students as they prepare to represent the community at an international level.

Fundraising efforts are underway to support travel, lodging, meals, and other essential expenses required for this exciting journey. Contributions from the community play a vital role in helping these students participate in this prestigious event and showcase their hard work and passion on a global stage.

Every donation, no matter the size, makes a meaningful impact and helps bring this opportunity to life. The community’s support ensures that these young minds have the chance to shine and create lasting memories as they compete among the best.

Support for Ashdown DI teams is a direct investment in the future of creativity and innovation. Donations and assistance demonstrate the community’s belief in the potential of young talent to achieve extraordinary goals.

For additional information on how to contribute or get involved, please visit https://www.facebook.com/share/1A3evEEn6u/?mibextid=wwXIfr.

