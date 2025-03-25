Sponsor

Elizabeth Kay Sigman, age 63, of Longview, Texas, passed away on Saturday, March 22, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. Born on June 9, 1961, in Nashville, Arkansas, to Floyd Stimson and Mary Kilpatrick, Elizabeth was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Mrs. Sigman spent her working days as a housekeeper. In her free time, she enjoyed music, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and playing games on her phone. Her family described her as a firecracker that could light up any room she walked into. Elizabeth never met a stranger and was a mother figure to many. She was the best mother anyone could ever ask for.

She was preceded in death by her husband Tony G. Sigman, her parents Floyd Stinson and Mary Cannon, niece Stacy Huffman, and her special nephew Matthew Benavidez.

Left to cherish her memory are her five sons: Billy Huffman and wife Tamiera of Nashville, AR; Shane Huffman and wife Robyn of Hot Springs, AR; Shawn Valence and wife Gabby of Texarkana, AR; Michael Valence-York and husband Christopher of Longview, TX; Curtis Valence and wife Rebecca of Nacogdoches, TX. She is also survived by her brothers: John W. Stinson and wife Linda of Murfreesboro, AR; Roy Stinson and wife Danielle of Highland, AR; JL Stinson of Nashville, AR; and her sisters: Junis Murphy and Penny Stinson of Springhill, LA; Mary Hughes and husband Phil of Bismark, AR; Melissa Reeves and husband Stevie of Springhill, LA. Elizabeth also leaves behind eight grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home-Texas with Pastor Larry McKinnen officiating. The visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home-Texas.