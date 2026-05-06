Axe-Making Course Offers Hands-On Bladesmithing Experience in Washington, Arkansas

SPONSOR

Individuals interested in traditional craftsmanship and hands-on learning will have the opportunity to forge their own axe during an upcoming weekend bladesmithing course led by master bladesmith Lin Rhea.

The “Forge Your Own Axe” course will take place May 23–24, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day. Designed for both beginners and those with prior experience, the immersive workshop will guide participants through the full process of axe-making—from raw steel to a finished tool.

Participants will receive instruction in essential bladesmithing techniques, including forging, shaping, heat treating, and handle fitting and finishing. By the end of the course, each attendee will have created a fully functional, handcrafted axe.

SPONSOR

The cost to attend is $350, and space is limited.

Those interested in registering can visit https://uahopetexarkana.coursestorm.com/.

For more information about the course or future offerings, please visit https://www.uaht.edu/academics/james-black-school.php.