Boot Up for Virtual Kids’ College at U of A Hope-Texarkana

Kids’ College 2020 will look a little different this year, and they are once again proving that innovative education can move southwest Arkansas forward. “With the situation surrounding COVID-19, we knew we would have to adjust our summer programming and provide a virtual experience instead,” said Akili Moses Israel, Community Education Director.

For the last 14 years, UAHT’s Kids’ College has been a staple of summer programming in our area, and we will continue that tradition this year even though we cannot meet together at the campus. “Most of our teachers were able to convert their material to the online format, and some others were added to round out the virtual experience,” said Moses Israel.

Kids’ College has also partnered with the Hempstead County Library to do Story Time each Monday-Thursday, June 8-18, at noon. “Hempstead Hall is proud to support the Kids’ College department in taking the classes online,” said Amanda Lance, Hempstead Hall Director. “Our team has worked seamlessly and tirelessly to help bring Kids’ College 2020 to life.”

Registration is open at UAHTkidscollege.com now through May 22, and is free to all participants. The camp will air June 8-11 and will re-air the next week, June 15-18, on a private Facebook group (must be registered to gain access).

For questions or more information, please contact Akili Moses Israel akili.mosesisrael@uaht.edu or Alison Bradley alison.bradley@uaht.edu.

