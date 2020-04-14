Texarkana COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, April 14

Advertisement

There are currently 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Miller County with 4 recoveries.

As of Monday Bowie County Emergency Operations Center was reporting a total of 51 positive COVID-19 cases, with five related deaths. Cass County has a total of six positive cases confirmed, with three of those recovered. Miller County, Arkansas is reporting 24 positive cases with 3 recovered.

There have been two public screenings conducted in Miller County, one by the Lansdell Clinic, Monday April 6 , and one by UAMS, Thursday April 9 with 233 combined number of tests resulting in only 6 positives. These numbers include Miller, Bowie and Lafayette Counties.

Currently 2 juvenile detention center employees have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Early in the pandemic visitation was suspended at the JDC, limiting the juveniles to Facetime calls only, as well as taking the temperatures of everyone entering the facility and disinfecting the center several times a day. These necessary precautions were implemented for the juvenile’s protection as well as the staffs.

Ten days ago the county first received notice of the first positive result within the JDC. Dr. Matt Young was notified and at his recommendation officials started taking temperatures of the staff and juveniles twice a day. At this time there has been no further spread of the virus at the JDC.

There has been no further spread of the virus at the Miller County Courthouse.

With recent severe storms in our area over the weekend, there are guidelines given by the Arkansas Department of Health that addresses the continued need to practice social distancing during extreme weather that requires the public to go to a storm shelter.

All persons should be screened prior to entering the approved community storm shelter. See the guidelines below.

As of today, The Arkansas Department of Health is showing 27 positive cases of the COVID-19 virus for Miller County, with 124 negative results and 4 patients that have recovered.

Texarkana, Arkansas does not currently have a “shelter in place” but all residents are encouraged to limit social exposure. Community members should continue to abide by state directives such as temporary closures of barber shops, beauty salons, tattoo parlors, and no large gatherings of 10 or more.

Below is the ADH guidance for sheltering during severe storms with the current COVID-19 public health emergency.

Before individuals enter the shelter, please complete the attached screening tool. If someone answers yes to any of the questions or if their temp is over 100.4, please have that person moved to an alternate shelter, if available, and have the screener take their name and number and provide that to the Department at the email address on the form.

Here are the recommendations for that process.