Boozman-Led Bill to Fund Military Construction, Veterans Affairs Passes Senate

WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR), Chairman of the Senate Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies (MilCon-VA) Appropriations Subcommittee, released the following statement after the Senate passed legislation he crafted that secures key funding for Arkansas military and defense priorities:

“Providing the resources that support our veterans and their loved ones as well as ensure the Defense Department is able to project power globally, enhance our warfighting capabilities and train our forces is essential, and I’m pleased my colleagues approved this legislation in bipartisan fashion. I’m proud to have secured funding for Arkansas-based national security components including Red River Army Depot and the Arkansas National Guard in addition to tools that help make certain we deliver the benefits and services that veterans deserve,” Boozman said.

The Boozman-authored legislation supports the Arkansas National Guard and secures $93 million in funding for Red River Army Depot projects as well as key investments in military housing, improvements to VA electronic health and IT systems and critical funding for telehealth, women’s health initiatives and medical innovation.

The full measure, along with the Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, was approved by a vote of 87-9 in the Senate while the Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 Legislative Branch Appropriations Act passed by a vote of 81-15.

The bills will become law if also passed by the House, or both chambers approve a negotiated version produced by a Conference Committee and are signed by the president.

Bill Highlights

Military Construction: $19.8 billion for the Department of Defense military construction program. This amount funds more than 280 projects at military bases and installations around the world to enhance resiliency and support warfighter readiness. Within this amount, the bill provides $1.9 billion to improve and maintain housing for servicemembers and their families.

Department of Veterans Affairs (VA): $133.3 billion for the VA.

VA Medical Care: $113.8 billion in discretionary funding for VA medical care. Combined with $49.8 billion from the Toxic Exposures Fund, VA will have $163.6 billion to care for veterans. This funding includes: $18.9 billion for mental health; $6.4 billion for telehealth services; $3.5 billion for veterans homelessness programs; $3.5 billion for the Caregivers Program; $943 million for medical and prosthetic research; $1.4 billion for health care specifically for women veterans; and $342 million for rural health initiatives.

VA IT System: $5.9 billion for information technology systems to support development, operations and maintenance.

VA Electronic Health Records: $3.5 billion for the veterans electronic health record, reflecting VA’s announcement that it will resume new site deployments at 13 locations in calendar year 2026, growing to 26 locations in calendar year 2027.

VA Mandatory Funding: $253.6 billion for mandatory veterans benefits, including veteran disability compensation programs, education benefits, and vocational rehabilitation and employment training.

Advanced Appropriations: $122.3 billion in FY 2027 advance discretionary funding for veterans health care.

Guantanamo Bay: Retains provisions preventing the realignment or closure of the Naval Station and preventing construction of a new facility in the U.S. to house Guantanamo detainees.

Chinese IT Ban: Includes a new provision prohibiting the VA from purchasing technology equipment manufactured by any Chinese companies included on lists maintained by the Departments of Defense, Treasury, Commerce or Homeland Security.

The American Battle Monuments Commission, the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims, Arlington National Cemetery and the Armed Forces Retirement Home would all also receive robust funding through this legislation.