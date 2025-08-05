Deane Willey Honored for Service with We Honor Veterans Pinning Ceremony

Sponsor

Texarkana, TX – A special We Honor Veterans pinning ceremony was recently held to recognize the extraordinary service of Deane Willey, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran who dedicated his life to serving and protecting his country. The event took place in a heartfelt tribute to Willey’s service and commitment to safeguarding American freedoms.

Willey, who served on the Coast Guard Eagle immediately following World War II, was part of the historic crew that sailed the Eagle, a former German ship that had been surrendered to the United States as part of reparations after the war. Willey’s time aboard the Eagle saw him traveling around the world, marking an important chapter in his military career.

A notable moment in the ceremony came when Willey’s sister, Beverly, shared a personal connection to the Eagle, as she had recently seen the ship in California, still in use today as a symbol of its long-lasting legacy.

The ceremony was made even more special by the participation of Glen Willyard, a Navy veteran and Hospice of Texarkana volunteer, who joined in honoring Willey’s incredible achievements as a “shellback.” Shellbacks are sailors who have crossed the equator and participated in a rite of passage, adding further significance to the celebration.

Hospice of Texarkana, a proud partner of the nationwide “We Honor Veterans” program, aims to serve veterans facing challenges related to illness, isolation, or trauma. This initiative provides veterans with the care and support they deserve during difficult times.

“We are so thankful for Mr. Willey’s service to our country,” said Hospice of Texarkana representatives. “Through programs like We Honor Veterans, we are honored to provide dignity, comfort, and care to those who have given so much for our freedoms.”

For more information on “We Honor Veterans” and the work Hospice of Texarkana is doing to support veterans, visit We Honor Veterans.

