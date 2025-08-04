TexAmericas Center Marks Sixth Consecutive Year in Top 10 of National Industrial Park Rankings

Sponsor

TexAmericas Center continues to stand out on the national stage, landing the No. 5 spot as the best industrial park in the U.S. on Business Facilities’ 21st Annual Rankings Report. The honor marks six consecutive years in the top 10.

This year’s Business Facilities Industrial Parks ranking prioritized the overall economic impact – both current and projected – of each park. Evaluation criteria included tenant capital investment, job creation and retention (direct and indirect) over the past five years, as well as future growth projections. The rankings also considered on-site logistics and utility infrastructure, employee amenities, and the relative economic influence of each park within its surrounding region.

TexAmericas Center retained its top 10 position – thanks in part to its robust third-party logistics (3PL) services which delivers comprehensive solutions such as shipping, receiving, warehousing, and inventory management, all designed to streamline operations and reduce costs for a wide range of industries.

TexAmericas Center also leverages strong partnerships with higher education institutions, including Texas A&M University–Texarkana, Texarkana College, and the University of Arkansas–Texarkana to help cultivate a skilled regional workforce. These collaborations reinforce TexAmericas Center’s commitment to its Speed-to-Market, Speed-to-Profit strategy, ensuring tenants have access to talent and resources that accelerate growth.

“Earning national recognition year after year reflects the real value we deliver to growing companies,” said Scott Norton, CEO and Executive Director of TexAmericas Center. “Our location, infrastructure, and collaborative support gives businesses the ability they need to move fast and stay competitive. Combined with Texas’ pro-growth policies and our collaborative approach, TexAmericas Center continues to be a launchpad for long-term success.”

Now in its 29th year, TexAmericas Center continues to drive job creation and economic growth across the mid-south region—including Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas. As a key force in regional development, the organization offers 12,000 acres of development-ready land and 3.5 million square feet of fully entitled space. These assets give industry-specific tenants access to scalable, cost-effective opportunities that are increasingly difficult to find in other markets.

“From shovel-ready sites and build-to-suit opportunities to logistics support and move-in-ready facilities, we offer the full spectrum of solutions businesses need to hit the ground running,” said Eric Voyles, Executive Vice President and Chief Economic Development Officer at TexAmericas Center. “Our resources and readiness make us a strategic partner for companies focused on accelerating timelines and achieving faster returns.”

During the past year, TexAmericas Center strengthened its transloading capabilities after renewing its contract with Spring Creek Holdings LLC, a company that specializes in woodyard operating land timber services, and rail transloading. This commitment to service is a critical asset for the region as the only transload hub within an 80–100-mile radius. The organization also announced that its Copeland Site, a 53-acre greenfield development, was qualified for development. The site is situated both roadway and rail adjacent.

TexAmericas Center currently has approximately 1.3 million square feet of space occupied by property owners, tenants, and 3PL contracts. The park is now home to 42 corporate citizens – a 62% increase in total company growth since 2014, including a 100% rise in property owners and a 50% increase in leasing activity.

TexAmericas Center combines strategic connectivity, with direct access to interstate highways, rail lines, fiber networks, and air transport, with some of the most competitive operational costs in the country, including low taxes, affordable utilities, and a cost-effective labor market. Its commitment to collaboration with top regional educational institutions has helped build a strong pipeline of skilled talent, further enhancing the area’s appeal to businesses. These advantages, along with a reputation for creative problem-solving and leadership in mixed-use industrial development, continue to earn TexAmericas Center national recognition as one of the top 10 industrial parks in the U.S.

“TexAmericas Center offers far more than just land—we provide a partnership rooted in strategy, support, and long-term success,” said Voyles. “As a hybrid of municipal authority, economic development agency, and private-sector developer, we’re uniquely positioned to deliver both flexibility and forward-thinking solutions. Our focus on growth, innovation, and tenant success is what sets us apart and drives accelerated results for the businesses we serve.”

A diverse number of industries successfully operate from TexAmericas Center, including EV Battery manufacturing, defense-tactical wheeled and commercial vehicle remanufacturing, defense-weapons systems remanufacturing, small arms and ammunition manufacturing, transportation equipment manufacturing, oil and gas pipe manufacturing, plastic pipe manufacturing, transloading, warehousing, and storage for multiple industries, railcar storage, construction companies, trucking companies, professional business services, dog food additive production, Vocational Training, and supplement manufacturing. The industrial park is a designated U.S. Opportunity Zone, Foreign Trade Zone, State of Texas Enterprise Zone, and is New Market Tax Credits and EB5 Immigration Through Investment eligible.



About TexAmericas Center

Located on the Texas side of the Texarkana metropolitan area, TexAmericas Center owns and operates a premier industrial park, which is one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States. With roughly 12,000 development-ready acres of land and approximately 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial product, TexAmericas Center services four states (Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas). As the Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) over all development processes on the property, TexAmericas Center helps companies save 12 to 18 months of public review time, leading to faster Speed-To-Occupancy.

For six consecutive years, Business Facilities magazine has ranked TexAmericas Center among the top 10 industrial parks in the country, most recently ranked No. 5 in 2025. Tenants appreciate an impressive transportation corridor that uses multiple state highways, interstates, air freight, and rail lines to disperse from a central U.S. location. Additionally, Expansion Solutions has recognized TexAmericas Center’s QSP (Qualified Site Program) as the No. 1 certified site program in the Southern U.S.

Seven rail lines converge on the Texarkana region and TexAmericas Center hosts an on-site 350-car rail yard and has over 30-miles of rail running through its properties. TAC Rail services include transload as well as rail car storage and spotting. TexAmericas Center has also been added to Union Pacific’s Focus Sites Program, becoming one of only 32 sites in the U.S. to receive this prestigious designation.

TexAmericas Center also offers third-party logistics (3PL) services to assist companies with inventory management, warehousing, and fulfillment needs. Combining a “Flex Lease” with 3PL services gives companies seeking to expand or make first-time investment in the region an easier path to start operations.

The organization completed construction on a 150,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art speculative building in 2021; the building was sold in 2022. In total, the organization has built and transacted over 240,000 sq. ft. in three spec projects. TexAmericas Center has the capability to lease, build-to-suit, or facilitate greenfield owner-constructed projects in a timely, efficient manner.

All of TexAmericas Center’s property is a designated US Opportunity Zone, New Market Tax Credit Census Tract, EB5 – Immigration through Investment area, Foreign Trade Zone (#258), and a Texas Enterprise Zone. TexAmericas Center has the operating capabilities of a municipality but functions like a traditional real estate development company, offering customized real estate, logistics, incentive and financing solutions. For more information about TexAmericas Center, visit TexAmericasCenter.com.