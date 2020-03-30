Brentwood Industries Donates to UA Hope-Texarkana Adult Education Programs

Advertisement

Brentwood Industries, Inc., recently donated $2,000 to help support the Adult Education Division at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. The donation will help offset the cost of equipment and supplies for Adult Education programs at the College. “This donation will help us purchase supplies and equipment that we normally wouldn’t have been able to buy,” said Charles George, UAHT Adult Education Director. “These assets will, in turn, help us better train our students to be better employees and benefit the workforce in great companies like Brentwood Industries.”

Brentwood is a second-generation family business, founded and headquartered in Reading, PA, that specializes in thermoplastic molding and engineered plastic systems. “The Brentwood plant in Hope, Arkansas, has been an important employer in the region for many years,” said Chancellor Chris Thomason. “We appreciate the support from our business and industry partners, and it is partnerships such as this that help the College better prepare the workforce and ensure economic security for our region in the future.”

The Adult Education Department works with adult students to assist them in their educational needs by providing services to enhance educational and job skills. The department offers a wide range of free services at times most convenient for students. Programs in the Adult Education Department include General Education Development (GED), English as a Second Language, citizenship classes, and more. All of the programs are self-paced with individualized instruction and are designed for students ages 18 and above. Individuals who are age 16 or 17 must obtain a waiver from the last school attended to enroll. Kim May, GED Instructor, said, “I have set up a booth at the Brentwood Health Fair for around ten years to promote the Adult Education programs. They have always been a wonderful partner, and we are thrilled to accept this generous donation.”

