Pleasant Grove Extends Closure Through May 1

Advertisement

On Sunday, March 29, President Trump extended the nation-wide social distancing order through April 30. As a result, Pleasant Grove ISD’s closure has been extended through Friday, May 1.

DeKalb, Hooks, New Boston, Redwater, Simms, Malta, and Maud ISD have also announced a closure through May 1.

Pleasant Grove ISD will observe Spring Break from Monday, April 13 through Friday, April 17. Grab and go meal services will continue through Spring Break. Important information in regards to school closures can be found on pgisd.net and the Pleasant Grove Independent School District Facebook page.

