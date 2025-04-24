Celebrating Innovation: Shannon Kirkland-Butts, Henry Ford’s National inHub Teacher of the Year

Sponsor

Mrs. Shannon Kirkland-Butts, the Director of Innovation and Educational Technology at St. James Day School in Texarkana, Texas, has achieved national recognition as Henry Ford’s National inHub Teacher of the Year. This prestigious honor celebrates her groundbreaking work in academic innovation and her transformative impact on STEM education.

Shannon is a visionary educator who has dedicated her career to integrating cutting-edge technologies into the classroom. Her efforts have reshaped learning experiences for preschool through eighth-grade students, creating programs that inspire curiosity and empower young minds. Through initiatives such as coding, robotics, drone instruction, STEM curriculum design, and video game development, she has demonstrated the incredible potential of technology in education.

Her leadership has been instrumental in implementing developmentally appropriate technological solutions that enhance both student achievement and faculty performance. As Director, Shannon has consistently ensured that innovative tools and resources are woven into the core curriculum, enabling students to gain proficiency in critical thinking, problem-solving, and technical skills. Her dedication to equity and inclusivity is reflected in her efforts to create environments where every student has the opportunity to thrive, while simultaneously mentoring them in leadership roles.

Shannon’s work at St. James Day School is not limited to the classroom. She has championed programs that extend learning opportunities beyond the school year, such as summer camps, and foster collaboration between students and educators. Her commitment to mentoring and professional development has elevated teaching practices within her community, further solidifying her role as a leader in education.

This year, Shannon’s extraordinary contributions earned her a spot among The Henry Ford’s Teacher Innovator Award winners for 2025. The awards celebrate educators who inspire innovation and invention in their classrooms, exemplifying the transformative power of education. As part of her prize, Shannon has been awarded an all-expenses-paid, three-day “Invention Convention Experience” at The Henry Ford in Dearborn, Michigan, along with $3,000 to invest in her classroom.

Shannon Kirkland-Butts embodies the spirit of innovation and dedication that these awards seek to recognize. Her visionary approach to education continues to inspire students, faculty, and the broader community. This well-deserved accolade is a testament to her unwavering commitment to fostering creativity, leadership, and academic excellence.

Please join in celebrating Mrs. Shannon Kirkland-Butts on this remarkable achievement, which reflects the incredible possibilities of education driven by innovation and passion.