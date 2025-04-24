Arrest made in Ash Street Homicide

Sponsor

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has announced the arrest of 18-year-old Jayden Arnold in connection with the February 2024 homicide of Pedro M. Triana Sr.

Mr. Triana was found dead inside his home in the 800 block of Ash Street on the morning of February 12, 2024. Since then, detectives have worked tirelessly to identify a suspect. Key DNA evidence recovered from the scene was submitted to the Arkansas State Crime Lab, and on April 14, 2025, officials were notified of a match through the CODIS database, linking Arnold to the crime. He was arrested two days later on April 16.

“We are grateful for the community’s patience and support during this lengthy investigation,” the department said in a statement. “Your help has been critical in moving this case forward and achieving justice for Mr. Triana and his loved ones.”

TAPD encourages anyone with further information to come forward.