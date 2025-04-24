Teen Sentenced to 25 Years in 2023 Texarkana Homicide

Sponsor

A Texarkana teenager who fatally shot a man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after accepting a plea deal in Miller County Circuit Court.

Micah Holmes, who was 16 at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to murder on April 22, 2025, before 8th Circuit Judge Carlton Jones. Holmes was tried as an adult and sentenced as part of a plea agreement with Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell and Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jeffery Sams.

The shooting occurred on the night of September 29, 2023, when Texarkana Arkansas Police responded to a call about a shooting at a residence on East 15th Street. Officers arrived to find Kendrick Roquemore suffering from a gunshot wound. Holmes was located inside the residence and taken into custody.

“This case marks a significant milestone in our community’s pursuit of justice,” the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department said in a statement. “We commend the dedication of the Prosecutor’s Office and the cooperation of all agencies involved in ensuring justice for the victim and his family.”

The department also extended its appreciation to the Miller County Prosecutor’s Office for what it described as “exceptional work” in bringing the case to a resolution.