Subies Deli and Grill Open Since 1989

Advertisement

If you are local to the Texarkana area, you may have fond memories of visiting Subies throughout your childhood or adulthood. Although it has moved throughout the years to different locations around town, Subies remains in Texarkana as a staple for locals. With their fresh ingredients and special recipes, to their homemade desserts, cornbread, canned pickles and jams, Subies continues to serve the Texarkana community after 32 years.

Employee Ms. Beth, who has worked for Subies since the beginning, and is in charge of baking and much more, has loved every minute of working for the Mom and Pop shop. “We’ve moved several times over the years, but the food is always the same,” said Beth. Beth, traveled daily to work from Atlanta, and moved a few years ago to be closer to the Texarkana area. Her baking skills haven’t gone unnoticed as she has spent the last several weeks of the Holiday season preparing the best baked goods for purchase for the community.

Advertisement

“It truly is a mom and pop shop,” said Beth. From their down-home cooking, to their secret cajun sauce, everything about Subies is a reflection of the love that flows through their recipes. Each day you can find different delicious specials, to fresh baked goods and more. Subies is located at 4501 N State Line Ave Ste. #107, Texarkana, TX 75503. They are open 8AM-8PM Sunday- Friday, and Saturday 8AM-7PM.

