New Boston Police highlight six names in latest ‘Felony Friday’ post

NEW BOSTON, Texas — The New Boston Police Department shared a new “Felony Friday” graphic that lists six people along with alleged offenses, with three entries marked “ARRESTED.”

The department’s post says the list includes Class A/B misdemeanors and state jail felonies. In the image, these entries are marked as arrested: Tracy Boyd (assault causing bodily injury), Sarah Evans Johns (theft over $750 under $2,500), and Latoya Brown (theft over $100 under $750).

The remaining names shown on the graphic are Tracey Bates (felony warrant, theft >= $2,500 and < $30,000), Shanetta Bassett (misdemeanor B harassment), and Zackary Nevels (assault causing bodily injury).

The graphic states: “All person(s) are considered innocent until proven guilty in court of law.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Boston Police Department at 903-628-3771, according to the post.