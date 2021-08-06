Come watch Elvis Presley in “Blue Hawaii” with us at the Ace of Clubs House

Advertisement

Join us on the lawn of the Ace of Clubs House Friday, August 6th for our first August Movie – Blue Hawaii!

If you purchase tickets online, you can show your registration on your phone (or print it) at El Frio Express for $1 off any size Blue Hawaii drink! Those of you who purchase tickets at the door – we’ll give you a coupon for your El Frio Discount!

As part of the new Entertainment District, feel free to walk on over with your drink to see the movie, get entered in a drawing to be held on August 27th for a Pearl bracelet and Earrings from Cooper Fine Jewelers, and enjoy an Elvis Presly Hit!

For tickets please go to