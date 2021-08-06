Building a Pipeline for More Teachers: UA Hope-Texarkana Offering New Teaching Assistant Programs

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is offering two new certificates beginning this fall, a Certificate of Proficiency and a Technical Certificate in Teaching Assistant. The certificates lead to an Associate of Science in Education degree and are designed to provide students the basic educational skills to work in school districts and assist them in passing the paraprofessional exam after completion.

The certificate classes can be taken by seniors at their local school district as long as a qualified instructor teaches it. Taking the courses while in high school allows students to work in the teaching field after graduation while pursuing an associate or bachelor’s degree in education. The degrees are part of an effort to build a pipeline for more qualified teachers in Arkansas. UAHT also has transfer agreements with Southern Arkansas University and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock so students can transfer seamlessly to finish their bachelor’s degree in education.

“The CP and TC in Teaching Assistant are excellent opportunities for high school students to earn credentials while completing their high school diploma,” said Jan Whatley, Dean of Arts, Humanities, and Education. “The course work is designed to prepare students for the paraprofessional exam, and students are further benefited in that they will gain valuable experience as a paraprofessional while working toward their teaching degree. By investing in students, high schools are likely to see many of their own students return as educators.”

Advertisement

To speak to an advisor or register, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.