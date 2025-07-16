Community Partners Collaborate to Host Texarkana Back-to-School Bash

Sponsor

It’s time to gear up for a new school year with excitement, energy, and community spirit! The Texarkana Community Back to School Bash is a FREE, fun-filled day for families as they prepare for the classroom.

📅 Date: August 9, 2025 🕘 Time: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 📍 Location: Razorback Stadium, 1900 E. 18th Street 🎟️ Admission: FREE

One of the highlights of the event is the free backpack and school supply giveaway—available while supplies last. Families are encouraged to arrive by 9:00 a.m. to ensure they receive the essentials needed to start the year strong. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

This family-friendly event will feature games, interactive activities, and live entertainment for all ages. Kids can enjoy bounce houses, face painting, and music, while parents connect with local organizations offering resources and helpful information to support students throughout the school year.

TASD’s Director of Public Relations, Genia Bullock, shared,

“We want this event to be both a celebration and a valuable resource for families as they prepare for back to school.”

The Community Back to School Bash is made possible through CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, along with partnerships from local businesses, nonprofits, schools, churches, and volunteers.

Let’s kick off the school year with fun, connection, and community pride at the Back to School Bash in Texarkana!