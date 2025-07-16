Alleged Drunk Driver Charged In Crash With Bicycle

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texarkana man who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he struck a bicycle last month at a local intersection is facing felony charges in Bowie County where he is being held with bail set at $150,000.

Sean Michael Wilkinson, 33, was not initially at the scene when officers responded to an emergency call at about 9:45 p.m. on June 16 that brought them to the intersection of Leopard Drive and Urban Drive, according to a probable cause affidavit. When police arrived, they observed a 41-year-old man lying on the west side of Leopard Drive on the shoulder.

The man was breathing but unresponsive and appeared to have suffered a head injury, according to the affidavit. About 10 minutes later, while emergency medical personnel were treating the man who had been on the bicycle, a 1995 Dodge Dakota pickup arrived in the area and stopped.

Officers identified the driver as Wilkinson and noted damage to the front end of his truck and windshield that was shattered and partially caved in, consistent with striking a person on a bicycle, the affidavit said. Wilkinson allegedly told officers he had not seen the bicycle and that he drove some distance and turned around before returning.

Officers noted that if Wilkinson had immediately turned around where he said he had, he would have re-approached the intersection from the north, not from the south.

“That is approximately 10 minutes where the suspect did not stop to render aid or call 911, but fortunately nearby citizens noticed the crash and called 911,” the affidavit said.

Officers allegedly noted a strong odor of alcohol coming from Wilkinson and that his speech was slurred. A can of beer was allegedly observed on the pickup’s dashboard.

“I also observed his eyes to be glassy and that he had urinated on himself,” the affidavit said.

Wilkinson has been charged with intoxication assault in a vehicle with serious bodily injury and with collision involving serious bodily injury, both of which are punishable by two to ten years in prison in the event of a conviction.

Wilkinson’s case has been assigned to 5th District Judge Bill Miller. No attorney of record was listed for Wilkinson on Tuesday.