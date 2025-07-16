Chris Spencer Launches Campaign for Texas House District 1

Business owner and community leader Chris Spencer announced his campaign for Texas House District 1, starting with over $100k in the bank and endorsements from conservative leaders across the district. The incumbent, Gary VanDeaver has not yet announced his plans to run again or retire.
Spencer, a lifelong conservative and successful entrepreneur, said his decision to run is rooted in a desire to restore common-sense leadership and ensure that the voices of District 1 are truly represented in Austin.
“As a business owner, I’ve spent my life fixing problems, managing budgets, and creating jobs. I know what it takes to grow something from the ground up. I’m running to lower taxes, support families, protect our freedoms, and ensure rural communities like ours aren’t forgotten at the Capitol,” said Spencer.
Spencer is the founder and operator of a successful East Texas-based company and has been actively involved in local civic and charitable efforts for over a decade. A devoted husband and father, he and his family live in Hughes Springs, where they are active members of their church and community.
For more information, visit chrisspencer.com.
SPENCER’S ENDORSEMENTS
Complete list at the time of publication:
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller
Former State Representative George Lavender
Conservative Leader Dale Huls
Former Cass County Judge Charles McMichael
Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe
Morris County Sheriff Jack Martin
Avinger Mayor Jeff Patterson
DeKalb Mayor Lowell Walker
Bowie County Commissioner Mike Carter
Cass County Commissioner Brett Fitts
Cass County Commissioner Kevin Young
Lamar County Commissioner Ronnie Bass
Lamar County Commissioner Alan Skidmore
Morris County Commissioner Todd Freeman
Morris County Commissioner Kerry McCoy
SREC Committeewoman SD 1 Christin Bentley
SREC Committeeman SD 1 Paul Hale