Chris Spencer Launches Campaign for Texas House District 1

Spencer announces with over $100k on hand and a slew of conservative endorsements

Business owner and community leader Chris Spencer announced his campaign for Texas House District 1, starting with over $100k in the bank and endorsements from conservative leaders across the district. The incumbent, Gary VanDeaver has not yet announced his plans to run again or retire.

Spencer, a lifelong conservative and successful entrepreneur, said his decision to run is rooted in a desire to restore common-sense leadership and ensure that the voices of District 1 are truly represented in Austin.

“As a business owner, I’ve spent my life fixing problems, managing budgets, and creating jobs. I know what it takes to grow something from the ground up. I’m running to lower taxes, support families, protect our freedoms, and ensure rural communities like ours aren’t forgotten at the Capitol,” said Spencer.

Spencer is the founder and operator of a successful East Texas-based company and has been actively involved in local civic and charitable efforts for over a decade. A devoted husband and father, he and his family live in Hughes Springs, where they are active members of their church and community.

For more information, visit chrisspencer.com.

SPENCER’S ENDORSEMENTS

Complete list at the time of publication:

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller

Former State Representative George Lavender

Conservative Leader Dale Huls

Former Cass County Judge Charles McMichael

Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe

Morris County Sheriff Jack Martin

Avinger Mayor Jeff Patterson

DeKalb Mayor Lowell Walker

Bowie County Commissioner Mike Carter

Cass County Commissioner Brett Fitts

Cass County Commissioner Kevin Young

Lamar County Commissioner Ronnie Bass

Lamar County Commissioner Alan Skidmore

Morris County Commissioner Todd Freeman

Morris County Commissioner Kerry McCoy

SREC Committeewoman SD 1 Christin Bentley

SREC Committeeman SD 1 Paul Hale

