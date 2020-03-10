Advertisement

Texarkana Arkansas School District – Congratulations to the Arkansas High School Special Olympics Unified basketball team. They are the 2020 Regional Special Olympics Champions.

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The Special Olympics gives athletes continuous opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community.