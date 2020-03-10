Advertisement

Texarkana Arkansas School District – The TASD Project-based Learning (PBL) Expo will take place on Thursday, March 12, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the TRAHC Regional Arts Center located at 321 W. 4th Street, Texarkana, TX.

This annual event highlights the hands-on learning that takes place in the classroom throughout the school year. Students in grades K-12 will present their interactive displays and give attendees a look into how they take learning beyond the four walls of the classroom.

Project-based Learning is a teaching method in which students gain knowledge and skill by investigating and responding to authentic, engaging, and complex questions, problems or challenges. We invite the community to attend this engaging event and experience how Project-based Learning impacts our community.

