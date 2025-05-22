Deadline to Apply for the Arkansas High Collegiate Academy High School at UA Texarkana is June 2

Sponsor

The deadline to apply for the Arkansas High Collegiate Academy at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is Monday, June 2, 2025. Students who will be entering the 10th grade can apply to the academy. Students must be enrolled or be eligible to become enrolled as a Texarkana Arkansas School District student and meet the collegiate academy entrance requirements to attend. The academy is a public school that is free of charge and is located on the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana’s Texarkana campus.

The Arkansas High School Collegiate Academy is a partnership between the Texarkana Arkansas School District and the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. The academy provides students with a three-year curriculum that allows them the opportunity to complete a high school diploma and an associate degree simultaneously. Since its inception, the collegiate academy has had a 100% graduation rate and saves students an average of $19,738 compared to the first two years at an Arkansas public four-year university.

To schedule an ACCUPLACER test, visit https://www.uaht.edu/admissions/testing.php, call 870-216-2906, or contact Melissa Colorigh, Career Coach on the Arkansas High campus, at melissa.colorigh@uaht.edu. Acceptable test scores are due by Monday, June 2, 2025.

To apply, visit https://www.uaht.edu/academics/arkansas-high-collegiate-academy.php.

For questions about eligibility or a paper application, contact Mikki Curtis, Dean of Secondary Programs, at mikki.curtis@uaht.edu or 870-722-8133.