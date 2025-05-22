Sponsor

Aubry Dale (AD) Sanderson

AD was born October 23, 1943 in Monroe, Louisiana to the parents of Henry Tommie Sanderson & Geneva Taylor Sanderson.

He graduated from West Monroe high school. He enrolled in college & decided after a short stint there that college was not the right choice for him. So, he enlisted in the US Marines. He spent Marine time at Camp Lejeune North Carolina & Japan & found himself sleeping on the deck of a battleship in the ocean near Cuba, not knowing why at the time & that would become known in history as the Bay of Pigs.

He began his working career in the paper mill industry at OlinKraft in West Monroe, LA a few years later to move to Texarkana to transfer to International Paper at Domino, where he remained the rest of his working life.

AD lived a full “very colorful” life. He was passionate about the LSU Tigers, Golf, food, & his yard. And he absolutely loved his Lord & his church families at Lake Country Baptist & later at Faith Baptist. He truly cherished his relationships made at church & every opportunity to attend worship & all other church activities.

AD made that joyous Heavenly transition on May 11, 2025. AD was preceded in death by his parents & brothers Thomas, Ray, & Clarence Sanderson. He is survived by many nieces & nephews & friends.

After cremation no services are planned at this time & burial will be with his family at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, Louisiana.