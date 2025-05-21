City Announces Significant Economic Impact from Swanger Complex

Sponsor

The City of Texarkana, Texas, is proud to share the findings of a recent economic impact study highlighting the substantial benefits that the newly renovated Swanger Complex at Spring Lake Park brings to the community. As a major investment in local infrastructure and sports tourism, the Swanger Complex project is projected to drive millions in economic activity and create lasting value for residents and businesses alike.

Approved by City Council on March 11, 2024, the Swanger Complex renovations include upgrades to baseball fields, bullpens, concession and restroom buildings, lighting, parking areas, and entryways. Led by Symmetry Sports Construction and funded by the 2023 Bond Fund, the $9.4 million project is one of several key capital improvements identified through citizen and council input.

According to Dustin Henslee, Assistant City Manager/Public Works Director, the project aims not only to enhance sports facilities but also to increase Texarkana’s visibility and appeal as a tournament destination.

“This is about more than just baseball,” said Henslee. “It’s about revitalizing a community space, supporting our economy, and creating a place that brings people together.”

Using the IMPLAN economic modeling system, Assistant City Secretary, Chiquita Burks, evaluated the expected impacts of sports tourism related to the Swanger Complex. With an estimated 30,000 annual visitors including athletes, coaches, and spectators from across the region, the complex is poised to be a major economic driver for Texarkana.

Key findings from the study include:

$5.8 Million in Total Economic Output: Direct spending by visitors is expected to generate over $3.4 million, with an additional $2.4 million in indirect and induced economic activity.

Direct spending by visitors is expected to generate over $3.4 million, with an additional $2.4 million in indirect and induced economic activity. 49 Local Jobs Supported: Employment opportunities span restaurants, hotels, retail, transportation, and event services, with an estimated $1.75 million in total employee compensation.

Employment opportunities span restaurants, hotels, retail, transportation, and event services, with an estimated $1.75 million in total employee compensation. $188,000+ in Small Business Income: Proprietors in the hospitality, service, and recreation sectors will benefit from increased tourism-driven spending.

Proprietors in the hospitality, service, and recreation sectors will benefit from increased tourism-driven spending. $763,000 in Tax Revenues: Sports tourism will contribute significantly to local, county, state, and federal tax revenues—supporting essential public services and infrastructure.

City Manager David Orr also emphasized the collaborative effort behind the project—from city departments to engineering firms and community stakeholders.

“The success of the Swanger Complex project is a true testament to what can be accomplished when City Council, city staff, and our project partners come together with a shared vision,” said Orr. “From the early planning stages to the final walkthrough, every step of this process has been marked by collaboration, dedication, and a commitment to delivering something exceptional for our community.”

To read the full report, visit https://texarkanatexas.gov/DocumentCenter/View/10834/Swanger_2025-Economic-Impact-Study-

Looking Ahead

The complex officially celebrated its Grand Opening on Friday, May 2nd, with tournaments already scheduled for every weekend in June and beyond, the Swanger Complex is set to welcome thousands of visitors, strengthening Texarkana’s identity as a hub for youth sports and regional competition. Additionally, the complex was designed to host softball tournaments as well. Overall, the sports and tourism sectors contribution is significant – it not only benefits those directly involved in tourism but also spreads prosperity to many other businesses and workers in Bowie County.

Upcoming Tournaments:

May 2025

May 24–25: GameDay Experience – USSSA Baseball

May 30–31: B.A.T.T. Pre-Allstar Tournament

June 2025

June 6–9: Pre-All Stars – Dixie

June 13–16: District Tournament – Dixie

June 21–23: Regional Tournament – Dixie

June 28: USA Adult Softball (Grady T. Wallace Softball Complex)

June 28–30: State Tournament – Dixie

